Deadpool Comes Off the Screen with New Marvel Legends Figures

During today's Hasbro Marvel Legends live stream event, they showed offa huge set of upcoming X-Men figures. This time we are getting official details of some characters showed off during the Toy Fairs earlier this year. We are talking about Deadpool, of course, as their live-action portrayals come to life with Marvel Legends figures. Three figures and two sets were revealed today, with the first being Domino portrayed by Zazie Beetz. She is beautifully sculpted and comes with interchangeable heads, hands, and guns. Her packing is similar to the other live-action X-Men Marvel Legend figure, but this features a more Deadpool. She will be priced at $24.99 and is set to release in Fall 2020. Pre-orders are already live, and you will be able to find them below from a variety of retailers.

Deadpool himself will come in a 2-pack with Negasonic Teenage Warhead. It is surprising that his first Marvel Legends debut is in a 2-pack, though. The figures are very well sculpted and show a nice likeness to their on-screen appearances. Deadpool will come with three sets of interchangeable hands, swords, a knife, guns, and his special unicorn. Negasonic will be getting interchangeable hands and a set of power effect attachments to show off her cool moves. The red packing is beautiful, and the artwork on the back is very well done. I hope we can see a single release of Deadpool later on for a cheaper option. The Deadpool and Negasonic 2-pack is priced at $49.99 and set to release in Fall 2020. Pre-orders are already live, and you can find a variety of retailer links below. Are you a fan of this new live-action Marvel Legends X-Men line?

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN 6-INCH MARVEL'S DOMINO Figure. (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020). Fans and collectors alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN 6-INCH MARVEL'S DOMINO Figure, inspired by the character from DEADPOOL 2. This quality figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure and 6 accessories. Available for pre-order at Amazon, Walmart, Target, GameSpot, Big Bad Toy Store, Entertainment Earth, Dorkside Toys, and Hasbro Pulse."

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH DEADPOOL AND NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD Figure 2-Pack. (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: Fall 2020). Fans and collectors alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH DEADPOOL & NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from the DEADPOOL movies. These quality figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes 2 figures and 16 accessories. Available for pre-order at Amazon, Walmart, Target, GameSpot, Big Bad Toy Store, Entertainment Earth, Dorkside Toys, and Hasbro Pulse."