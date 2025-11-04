Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, tron

Enter the Grid with the New Tron" Ares 1/10 Iron Studios Statue

Get ready to bless your shelf with some brand new collectibles as Iron Studios reveals new 1/10 statues like Tron: Ares

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a 1/10 scale Tron: Ares statue based on the upcoming 2025 film starring Jared Leto.

Ares is a powerful digital program, crafted as an expendable soldier, who dreams of connecting with the real world.

The statue features two swappable heads, detailed red tech armor, and glows with iconic Tron neon circuitry.

Pre-orders are live for $199.99, with the collectible set to release in September 2026 for all Tron fans.

The Grid awaits as Iron Studios has unveiled their latest 1/0 Art Scale statue inspired by the recent film TRON: Ares. Ares is a key new character in the TRON: Ares film (2025), and is portrayed by Jared Leto. He is a highly sophisticated digital program created by Julian Dillinger, the grandson of Ed Dillinger, for the new Dillinger Grid. Ares was initially designed as the "perfect, expendable soldier," but would develop unexpected self-awareness and a growing fascination with the real world.

His love for the real world grows as he searches for the so-called "Permanence Code," a programmatic key created by Kevin Flynn to bridge the digital world with the real one. Ares is now coming to life with a brand new 1/10 statue that stands 9" tall and will feature the program in his red tech attire. He will come with two swappable heads, allowing TRON fans to showcase him with or without his helmet on. Pre-orders for this beauty are already live for $199.99, and the Grid comes to life in September 2026

Tron: Ares – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Step into the digital frontier with Ares, the mysterious new program from Tron: Ares, now brought to life by Iron Studios in Art Scale 1/10. This striking statue captures Ares in his sleek, high-tech armor illuminated by the signature neon circuitry of the Grid. The collectible includes two interchangeable heads, allowing you to switch display styles and showcase different expressions of the character."

"Every line, texture, and glow effect reflects the futuristic aesthetic of the Tron universe, blending cutting-edge design with Iron Studios' exceptional attention to detail. A tribute to the next evolution of the Tron legacy, this collectible embodies the power, mystery, and technological brilliance of Ares — a must-have for fans of the sci-fi saga and digital worlds alike."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!