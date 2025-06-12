Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: jurassic world, MGA

Enter the Lab with MGA's Jurassic World Miniverse Baby Dinosaurs

MGA is really taking it up a notch with their Miniverse Make It Mini collection as this time its dinosaurs from Jurassic World

Article Summary Experience Jurassic World at home with MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Dinosaurs collectible capsules.

Discover 12 different baby dinosaurs, including T-Rex, Velociraptor Blue, and Spinosaurus to collect.

Each capsule includes a dinosaur egg or hybrid cylinder and realistic mini supplies for hands-on creation.

Incubator display packaging and QR codes offer fun facts to enhance your Jurassic World collecting adventure.

MGA is back as they are getting prehistoric with a new Miniverse release, featuring the Jurassic World Series universe. The thrill of InGen and Biosyn genetics arrives at your fingertips with 12 dinosaurs to discover. Each mystery capsule will contain either a dinosaur egg like the classic Jurassic Park series or a hybrid cylinder as seen in the Jurassic World films. Become a part of the park's genetics team by injecting your egg or cylinder with DNA powder and liquid, bringing your baby dinosaur to life! From the original trilogy, dinosaur experts will be able to uncover a T-Rex, a Triceratops, a Brachiosaurus, a Spinosaurus, and a Dilophosaurus.

From Jurassic World, more dinosaurs arrive with the Mosasaurus, Therizinosaurus, as well as the Velociraptor Blue, the Indominus Rex, and Indoraptor. Lastly, from the hit Netflix animated series Camp Cretaceous, collectors can get a baby Ankylosaurus aka Bumpy, or the Spinoceratops! Each of these dinosaurs is nicely sculpted, and each of the packaged balls turns into an incubator display for your newly discovered mini dinosaur. MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Dinosaurs Jurassic World are popping up in stores and online right now for $11.99.

MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Dinosaurs Jurassic World

"Step into Jurassic World™ with MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Dinosaurs! Unleash your creativity as you make, shake, display, and collect realistic baby dinosaur replicas. With 12 dinosaurs to discover, every unboxing is an exciting, surprise-filled adventure!"

"Open your mystery capsule to reveal either a dinosaur egg or a hybrid cylinder, both containing a surprise dinosaur. Inside, you'll find all the realistic mini supplies and accessories needed to create a dinosaur from the Jurassic World™ film series. There are 12 dinosaurs to collect, and each package is a surprise—you won't know which one you have until you unbox it! Scan the QR code on the egg or collector's guide to discover fascinating information about your dinosaur!"

