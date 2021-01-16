Critical Role Beau The Might Nein Statues Finally Hits Sideshow

The Mighty Nein member Beauregard "Beau" Lionett begins her own quest onto your shelves with the newest statue from Sideshow Collectibles. Critical Role fans are in for a real treat as the beloved member gets her very own 11" tall statue. The Human Monk is dressed in her iconic outfit, including Bracers of Defense, Captain Avantika's Coat, and Googles of Night. Beau is beautifully detailed as her design comes to life, including her scars, jewelry, and her slim athletic physique. The Critical Role character is also placed on a hexagonal faux-stone base that is engraved with the Mighty Nein. This limited edition statue will be a must-have collectible for any fan of the Critical Role series.

Critical Role is back and with a bigger fan base than last Tim, which is amazing. Fans will love seeing this character design comes to life right before their eyes with high amounts of detail that can please many fans. The Critical Role Might Nein Statue from Sideshow Collectibles will be priced at $170. She is expected to go on a quest between December 2021 – February 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be on the lookout for the upcoming Fjord Critical Role statue that will also enhance your love for the hit adventure series.

"I feel like I've found my family with the Mighty Nein. Sideshow presents the Beau- The Mighty Nein Statue, pop-popping her way into the Critical Role collection. This ki-empowered, limited edition collectible measures 10.75" tall and is fully sculpted to capture all of the tenacity of everyone's favorite follower of the Cobalt Soul. As the Human Monk of the Campaign Two adventuring crew, Beauregard "Beau" Lionett is dressed to the Neins in her cobalt-colored vestments, including the fur-trimmed blue coat, that once belonged to Captain Avantika. The Goggles of Night hang at her hip along with her blue sashes, which are also seen accenting her signature quarterstaff. Beau strikes a powerful stance, prepared to deliver a flurry of blows against anyone who stands in her way."

"Beau- The Mighty Nein Statue features a hexagonal faux-stone figure base engraved with the Mighty Nein monogram, complimenting her other teammates in the collection. Sculpted in fantastic detail, this figure is complete with scars, jewelry, and an athletic physique that brings this incredible Critical Role character to life in three dimensions. Empower your shelf and bring home the Beau- The Mighty Nein Statue for your team of Critical Role collectibles today!"