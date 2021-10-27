Spider-Man Upgrades His Suit with New Fighting Armor Sentinel Figure

Sentinel is back with another one of their Fighting Armor Marvel Comics figure with another web-slinging superhero. Spider-Man is back and is getting a brand new Iron Spider design with a more classic blue and red design than the red and gold. Sentinel's Fighting Armor series features some of your favorite heroes from the Marvel Universe but with an Iron Man upgrade. Each hero gets their own suit of armor, giving collectors something new and never before seen with a blend of die-cast and plastic elements Spider-Man will feature his extra Spider Arms from the Iron Spider suit, which is fully articulated and can support his weight.

They will be removed of course, and he will also come with web effects and swappable hand parts. The Red and Blue Iron Spider Fighting Armor figure from Sentinel is priced at $100 and set to release between May – July 2022. Pre-orders are live here, and be sure to check out some of the other Fighting Armor figures with Wolverine, Captain America, Deadpool, and Iron Man. I am sure plenty more of these designs will come to us in the future, and I just hope we can see some villain in the next set.

"The Iron Spider action figure comes as the second item of a whole new Marvel series by Sentinel! In this innovative series, the human body will be covered in a "suit" while each joint point is carefully designed in pursuit of articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body. Die-cast is used in various parts to reproduce a sense of heaviness and clear parts are used in the eyes and chest for high-end feeling. The figure comes with Mechanical Spider Arms which can be equipped on the back. An adjustable display stand is also included for aerial poses."