Enter the Speed Force with Hot Toys New The Flash Cosbi Collection

Hot Toys is celebrating Warner Bros 100th Anniversary with some very interesting collectibles like The Flash Cosbi Collection

Get ready to enter the Speed Force as Hot Toys debuts their latest Cosbi Collection from The Flash. Barry Allen is changing the past and rewriting reality to save his mom, but at what cost? The past, present, and future of the DC Universe start with this film. Hot Toys is taking into the new world with a fun new set of Cosbi Mystery Mini figures. Barry Allen and tons of Batmen are here to save the day with this 9 figure collection. Oddly enough, only one Flash figure is included, with the rest being focused on different Batman costumes. Keaton and Affleck Batmen are featured along with some impressive batsuits from over the years and a mystery Dark Chrome 1989 suit. It is a mystery mini like this that showcases what Hot Tosy can deliver, and we need more like this stateside. This set will first launch at The Flash POP-UP Hot Toys event in Hong Kong, and then will be offered in select markets. All things Hot Toys can be found right here in the meantime.

Batman and The Flash Get Adorable with Hot Toys

"Being one of DC's most-anticipated movie, The Flash is coming to theatre early this summer! To enhance your DC cinematic experience, Hot Toys proudly presents The Flash Cosbi collection that will protect you at all cost while the worlds of the superheroes collide. This unique collection will be firstly launch in Hot Toys x The Flash POP-UP event at Hong Kong."

"The Flash Cosbi collection features The Flash dashing off, and while each Bat suit serves their own purpose, let us all explore them in unique miniature collectibles as well. There are THE Caped Crusader clenching his teeth, iconic comic-inspired blue and grey suited Batman, upgraded Returns Suit from 1992, the Modern Suit while Batman is ready to fight, the arctic suit with an ice axe, Batman (The Gotham Guardian) with gold and black dominated winged-suit, the light grey suit with special Batman logo on the chest armor, and finally Batman from 1989 with dark chrome effect as mystery cosbi. Each random package box includes a 7.5 – 8.5 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only."

