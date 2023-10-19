Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man, spider-man: across the spider-verse

Enter the Spider Society with Hot Toys Newest Spider-Man Cosbi Set

Step into the world of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, with Hot Toys has they unveil their latest set of adorable Cosbi figures

Welcome to the Spider Society! A connected web of spider themed characters from Across The Spider-Verse. Hot Toys is stepping into this massive connected web with an impressive set of Cosbi figures. Coming to life from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the infamous Spider Meme was hilariously recreated once again. Trying to figure out which Spider-Man needs to be caught, these spider heroes are ripe for the taking with a new set of collectibles. Nine Spiders from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse have arrived with three 3-Pack sets. The first set features Web-Man, the Mangaverse Spider, and Spider-Man Unlimited. Set 2 will include Superior, the Threats and Menace Spider Suit, and the Scarlet Spider. The last Spider Society set is armed and dangerous with Spider Armor MK I, MK II, and MK III. Each Cosbi is packed with detail and are all depicted pointing at each other. This is a fun and unique collectible for any Spidey fan and all things Hot Toys can be found here.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Cosbi Bobble-Head Set

"Stop what you are doing and STOP SPIDER-MAN!" – Miguel O'Hara. Let's kick off with our first Spider-people team! They are Spider-Man Unlimited, Web-Man and Mangaverse Spider-Man! We all know the Web-Man with his reversed color from the original Spider-Man, and then we have the Mangaverse Spider-Man wearing his signature backpack and arm warps. Don't forget one of the classics, the Spider-Man Unlimited! The metallic red on him makes the Spidey suit even more futuristic."

"Next up, get ready to be blown away by Superior Spider-Man, the Threats and Menace Suit Spider-Man and Scarlet Spider. Coming out of the comic classics, the Superior Spider-Man has the color black almost dominated the Spidey suit. Is there some evil genius behind the mask? Meanwhile, Spidey in the Threats and Menace Suit is wearing a white mask, that's a Spidey suit with advanced technology for sure. Besides, the hands down, most 90s Spider Man, Scarlet Spider is here to complete your comic classics crossover."

"Lastly, give a roaring welcome to the armored Spider-People, featuring Spider Armor MK I to MK III! For fans out there who love Spider Armor, now is the time! Presenting the silver and gray tone MK I, black and yellow MK II and finally the OG color scheme of red, blue and black Spider Armor MK III. Collect all of the Across The Spider-Verse Cosbi and recreate your own lobby for the Spider Society!"

