Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: mattel, netflix, stranger things

Enter the Upside Down with Mattel's New Stranger Things Little People

Get ready to return to Hawkins, Indiana, once again as Mattel has revealed a brand new set of Stranger Things Little People collectibles

Key Points Mattel releases Stranger Things Little People Collector sets featuring major characters and iconic scenes.

Three special edition sets include Castle Byers, Hellfire Club, and Max’s Song, covering Seasons 1 and 4.

The collector sets have impressive packaging, which includes unique artwork, Easter Eggs, and a in-box display feature.

The Stranger Things Little People Collector sets are available for pre-order on Mattel Creations for $25-30.

Mattel is returning to the Upside Down with some brand new Little People Collector sets from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Three sets are on the way, and the first one is the Stranger Things Castle Byers Special Edition Set. Travel back to Season 1 with this adorable set that has six figures with Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair, Will Byers, and even the deadly Demogorgon! Each of these sets features some pretty impressive packaging, with its own artwork and display that takes these to new levels of display. The next set is the Hellfire Club set, which will feature Eddie Munson, Dustin Henderson, Erica Sinclair, and Mike Wheeler, all from Season 4. The Max's Song Stranger Things set captures that infamous Season 4 sequence perfectly with Max Mayfield, Lucas Sinclair, Steve Harrington, and Dustin Henderson. Mattel even included a Vecna in this set, capturing the horror from the Upside Down. Stranger Things fans will be able to pre-order each for $25-30, and each set is already live right on Mattel Creations here.

Stranger Things Castle Byers Special Edition Set

"Inspired by the smash Netflix series Stranger Things, this special edition Little People Collector™ Castle Byers set features 6 iconic characters styled down to Little People® figurine size. Gather the group from Hawkins and prepare for the Upside Down with Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair, Will Byers and of course, the Demogorgon. Arriving in a specially designed, display-worthy package, this Little People Collector™ figure set is the perfect gift for fans and collectors!"

Max's Song Little People Collector Set

"Fans of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, can relive the memorable scene from Season 4 when Max's favorite song saves her from Vecna's curse with this special edition Little People Collector™ Max's Song set from Fisher-Price®. Featuring 5 Little People® figures styled like Max Mayfield, Lucas Sinclair, Steve Harrington, Dustin Henderson, and Vecna, this must-have set comes in a display-worthy package that takes fans from the cemetery to the Upside Down. "

Little People Collector Hellfire Club Special Edition Set

"Inspired by the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, this special edition Little People Collector™ Hellfire Club set brings the members of the Hawkins High School's group down to Little People® figurine size. Assemble the team and relive the campaign to vanquish Vecna with Eddie Munson, Dustin Henderson, Mike Wheeler, and Erica Sinclair. Arriving in a specially designed, display-worthy package, this Little People Collector™ figure set is the perfect gift for fans and RPG players."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!