Enter the Wild West with Unparalleled Universe's Odious: The Cowboy

Unparalleled Universe is back with a brand new Kickstarter campaign as they debut a new set of original action figures

This Wild West version of Odious expands the brand’s lore with gritty detail and unique character design

Features four heads, swappable hands, soft goods, revolver, shotgun, and more premium accessories

Back the live campaign to help reach the $170,000 goal and keep the Odious action figure series alive

Step into the rugged, frontier-inspired world of Unparalleled Universe with their latest 1:12-scale collectible, Odious: The Cowboy. Born from the creative vision of YouTuber Wade Merrick, Unparalleled Universe has grown from toy reviews into a full-fledged brand, creating new and original characters. It all started with Odius: The Living Curse, a monster who was once a man and now lives a cursed life. His lore now expands with new figures like Odius: The Cowboy, who embodies the brand's signature aesthetic but now as a gritty, Old West vigilante.

Releasing as a new Kickstarter campaign, the Unparalleled Universe Odius: Cowboy is an impressive and fun original creation. He comes with a nice selection of accessories, including four heads, swappable hands, soft goods clothes, and a variety of weapons, such as a revolver and a shotgun. For collectors who want to dive deeper into the lore of this bigfoot-like creation, look no further, as the crowdfunding campaign is still live until December 6, 2025. The goal is to reach $170,000, with just a week to go, and a Cowboy and Soldier 1/12 scale figures are being offered. Be sure to go check out the campaign right now and keep the legacy of Odius alive!

Unparalleled Universe – Odious: The Cowboy 1/12

"Two years ago the Unparalleled Universe team completed a successful Kickstarter campaign for our original character- ODIOUS:THE LIVING CURSE!!! Odious landed in the hands of fans in July/August of 2024 and was a massive success! The figure was embraced and loved by the action figure community and we were blown away by the reaction. So now we are back with 2 new versions! These new version are built on the same super articulated body as Odious Version 1. Both versions will come dressed in new soft goods clothing, new head sculpts, weapons and other additional accessories!"

Odious of the Old West will include the following:

(Qty:4) Heads

(Qty:1) Cowboy Hat

(Qty:1) Revolver

(Qty:1) Shotgun

(Qty:4) Sets of Hands

(Qty:2) Ammo Belt

(Qty:1) Holster/Belt

(Qty:2) Shin Guards

All New Soft Goods

(Qty:1) Duster Jacket

(Qty:1) Pants

(Qty:1) Long Sleeve Shirt

(Qty:1) Vest

(Qty:1) Serape

