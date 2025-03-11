Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth, lego

Escape the T-Rex with LEGO's New Jurassic World Rebirth Set

LEGO is ready to take a bite out of your dinosaur collection as they debut brand new Jurassic World Rebirth set

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Jurassic World Rebirth set, featuring Teresa Delgado and Xavier Dobbs minifigures.

Set your imaginations loose with the T-Rex River Escape inspired by Jurassic World: Rebirth movie scenes.

This 199-piece set includes a boat, dock, ATV, and a new T-Rex figure, perfect for dinosaur enthusiasts.

Pre-order now for $49.99 and get ready for the June 2025 release; a must-have for Jurassic World fans!

A new dinosaur movie is on the way as we enter a new Jurassic Park era with Jurassic World: Rebirth. The movie is set to take place 5 years after Dominion, showing a world that is now nonsurvivable for the loose dinos. They have now been rounded up and placed on islands, similar to their original habitats 65 million years ago. Our heroes for this film are set to arrive on an island that has not been disturbed in decades and was one of the testing and research facilities for the original Jurassic Park. However, it looks like our special operatives are not alone as they come across a stranded family on their boating vacation that has sadly gone off course.

It is time for a T-Rex River Escape, which is set to bring some of the iconic moments from the original book to life and for the big screen. Jurassic World: Rebirth LEGO minifigures of Teresa Delgado and Xavier Dobbs are featured here, along with a hungry T-Rex. Collectors will build a shed with the attached dock, along with a boat to take to the river if needed. A new T-Rex figure is featured here, showing off the new Rebirth design for the King of the Dinosaurs. Pre-orders for the Jurassic World: Rebirth T-Rex River Escape is live for $49.99 with a June 2025 release date.

Jurassic World Rebirth: T-Rex River Escape

"Kids and movie fans aged 5 and up can play out an exciting scene from the Jurassic World Rebirth movie or create their own dinosaur stories with this detailed T. rex River Escape (76975) LEGO® Jurassic World building set. This easy-to-build birthday gift playset features a molded T. rex toy for kids, with movable arms, legs, tail, head and jaw, plus 2 minifigures: Teresa Delgado and Xavier Dobbs. There's a shed that can be 'destroyed', a boat launcher, boat and ATV toy vehicles and much more."

"This imagination toy building set makes a fun dinosaur gift idea for holidays or birthdays and is a great choice to immerse younger kids who love adventures and dinosaurs, in the Jurassic World universe. It also works with other LEGO Jurassic World sets (sold separately) to enhance the fun. Set contains 199 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!