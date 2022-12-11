Even More Batman Figures Are On the Way from McFarlane Toys

Your DC Multiverse collection is about to get a lot bigger as McFarlane Toys has teased new figures are on the way. McFarlane has been on a hot streak lately with a very impressive line up of new figures from a variety of iconic DC Comic storylines. For a line that is not Batman focus, there are plenty of new Batman figures heading our way. Out of the last set of reveals, three new Caped Crusaders were revealed with Dark Nights: Metal, Hush, and Kingdom Come. Well, the hots keeps coming as even more Batmen are on the way, starting with the Vampire Bat from the new DC Comics series, DC vs. Vampires. This Vampire Bat will feature an axe, a new eerie head sculpt and will be a Gold Label Exclusive. I am curious if more Vampire DC Comics heroes and villains will be on the way, as it certainly is right up McFarlane Toys alley.

As you can see above, the fun does not end there, as another Batman is also on the way. We return to the Arkham Universe series as he dons the Earth 2 skin featuring that sick red and black design. Thankfully, McFarlane Toys did not tease all love for Batman, as Superman is also getting a new release. Arriving right from the New 52 era, the Eradicator II is back and has been unleashed by General Zod once again. His design comes right from the comics and will make an excellent villain to add to any DC Multiverse collection. It is fantastic that McFarlane is continuing to dive deeper into the world of DC Comics and bring new ideas to life even if it is just more Batmen. Pre-orders and release dates are unknown at the time, but fans can find all things DC Multiverse from McFarlane Toys right here.