Everyone's Favorite Star Wars Co-Pilot Chewbacca Arrives at Hasbro

Punch it Chewy! Everyone's favorite co-pilot is back as Hasbro unveils another Star Wars: Return of the Jedi celebration figure. Featuring his design right from the third film in the Original Trilogy, Chewbacca is ready for action. The head sculpt is updated and features a chain from his time in the dungeon of Jabba's Palace. Besides that, most of this figure is the same with pouch and bowcaster accessories to help take the fight to the Empire. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, each rerelease comes on an enlarged card back, paying homage to the classic line of Kenner figures. The Star Wars: The Black Series ROTJ Chewbacca is priced at $24.99, he is set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

Chewbacca Joins the Return of the Jedi Anniversary

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with 6-inch action figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes Star Wars action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)."

Includes: Figure and accessory.

CHEWBACCA: Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with figures from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging!

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI: This Chewbacca action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORY: This collectible Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with a bowcaster accessory

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A GALAXY OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series collector figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)