Classic Marvel Comics She-Hulk Joins Iron Man Marvel Legends Wave

Return to the workshop of Tony Stark as Hasbro has unveiled a new Retro Iron Man Legends wave featuring classic packaging

The gorgeous green giant known as She-Hulk is returning to Hasbro as they debut their latest Marvel Legends figure. Jennifer Walters is ready to smash into Iron Man's new Marvel Legends Retro wave with a slick outfit from the 80s. Hasbro has announced a Retro Iron Man Legends wave is on the way, and while most of the figures were part of the original line of figures back in the day, She-Hulk was not. However, this is a figure that fans have been asking for, as She-Hulk has returned to the Avengers and sports a new purple leotard from the late 80s.

This specific Hulk outfit made its debut back in The Avengers #278 in 1987 and has been faithfully captured by Hasbro. Featuring a new smiling head sculpt, Jennifer will come with swappable hands and some crushed metal to show off her strength. This is a must-have figure for any gamma-radiated Marvel fan, and she is priced at $24.99. This whole Iron Man Legends wave drops in Spring 2024, and pre-orders will arrive today at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

She-Hulk Brings Extra Power to Iron Man New Legends Wave

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SHE-HULK – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Spring 2024). With incredible strength and a passion for justice, Jennifer Walters fights evil as both a lawyer and the Gamma-powered Super Hero, She-Hulk. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SHE-HULK figure. This quality 6-inch scale She-Hulk figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's She-Hulk and Iron Man comic books."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 4/2 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

