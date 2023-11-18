Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Exclusive Shadow Trooper and Nabrun Leids Star Wars Statues Revealed

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new set of delightful Star Wars statues that will take collectors back to a galaxy far, far away

The galaxy awaits to be explored as Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new set of exclusive Star Wars statues. Kicking things off first is one that slipped under the radar for Halloween 2023 with Nabrun Leids from Star Wars: A New Hope. This four-armed Morseerian smuggler, was one of the infamous aliens from the Mos Eisley Catina. Gentle Giant Ltd. has brought this shifty alien to life with a 1,000 piece statue that can be still found here for $130. That is not all, as Gentle Giant Ltd. is already ready for 2024 as they reveal their new Free Comic Book Day 2024 limited edition Star Wars Shadow Trooper bust. This all-black elite Stormtrooper means business with a 10" tall statue that is also limited to only 1,000 pieces. The Shadow Trooper will be priced at $200, and can be secured here as well as at your Local Comic Book Store.

A New Hope – Nabrun Leids Mini Bust – Halloween 2023

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! It's almost Halloween, and it's time to go back to the scariest cantina on any planet! Four-armed Morseerian smuggler Nabrun Leids was one of the more unusual-looking patrons of the cantina in Mos Eisley, and this approximately 6-inch bust depicts the masked alien enjoying a drink, even as he pulls a blaster on you. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, this gentlegiantltd.com exclusive comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

Free Comic Book Day 2024 – Star Wars Shadow Trooper

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! For Free Comic Book Day 2024, which falls this year on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, Gentle Giant LTD is travelling to a far-away galaxy to bring back… the Shadow Trooper! This 1/2-scale bust of a black-armored storm trooper is made of resin and sits atop a sculpted technological base. It measures approximately 10 inches tall and is limited to only 1,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. An FCBD exclusive!"

