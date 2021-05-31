Choose Between Red Hood or Arkham Knight With New Revoltech Figure

Jason Todd is back to teach Batman a lesson with his newest Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure. Based on his design from the hit video game Batman: Arkham Knight, Gotham is about to get a wake-up call. Standing 6.69 inches tall, the figure is loaded with high amounts of detail, remarkable articulation, and an arsenal of accessories. One of the biggest perks of this figure is collectors can also create the classic Red Hood design. Batman: Arkham Knight fans are getting a 2 in 1 figure set with some added accessories that can allow collectors to swap between the two Red Hood designs.

Batman fans will want this badass in their collection, and with two figures in their collection, both designs can be displayed together. The Batman: Arkham Knight Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech No.24 Arkham Knight is priced at $99.99. Pre-orders are located here, and Red Hood is set to enact his revenge on Gotham in October 2021. Be sure to add more of the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figures to your collection with new additions for Marvel like the Civil War Spider-Man Iron Spider costume. Also, be on the lookout for the new My Hero Academia Revoltech figures witH Bakugo and Deku figures.

"From the hit video game, Batman: Arkham Knight, comes a new Amazing Yamaguchi figure in the form of the Arkham Knight himself! With 3 interchangeable chest plates and several interchangeable armor pieces you can create Red Hood and a wide variety of looks from the game."

Product Features

6.69 inches (17cm)

Made of plastic

From the Batman: Arkham Knight video Game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents