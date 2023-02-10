Exclusive TMNT Glow in the Dark Slash Figure Revealed by Super7 Embrace the Mutagen and light up the sewers with Super7 and their new and exclusive TMNT figure as Slash makes a return

Your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles glow in the dark collection is getting a new addition with Slash! That is right, releasing exclusions through the Super7 online shop, the TMNT Ultimates Slash is ready and ready to embrace the Mutagen! Coming in at 7" tall, this chaotic turtle features a brand new all glow in the dark deco with clear, purple, yellow, green, and light blue elements. All of his accessories are returning just like the original release but will all feature that new cream glow deco. Slash's twisted signature TMNT weapons are nicely captured here with the Psycho sai, Mutant mace, Nasty nunchuku, Razor-spiked gnarly knife, Crooked katana, and of course, some Spiked grenades. If you need a wacky villain for your TMNT Super7 collection, then look no further and he is priced at $60. Pre-orders are live right here and this Glow Slash is a timed release, with pre-orders set to close on March 10 at 6PM EST. He is set for a September 2023 release, so get yours will you can! Cowabunga Dudes!

Light Up The Night with Super7's New TMNT Release

"The Evil Turtle from Dimension X is back with a brand new look! This 7" scale highly articulated glow-in-the-dark Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! figure of Slash features neon colors in addition to his battle damage and scaly skin detail, along with interchangeable heads, hands, and a whole arsenal of mayhem-making accessories. He may hate pizza, parties, and pranks, but give the guy a glowing chance and add the Glow-in-the-Dark Slash ULTIMATES! figure to your collection anyway! Pre-order exclusively on Super7.com!"

Accessories

2x interchangeable heads

8x interchangeable hands 2x Fists 2x Gripping hands (vertical hinge) 2x Gripping hands (horizontal hinge) 2x Open hands

Psycho sai

Mutant mace

Nasty nunchuku

Razor-spiked gnarly knife

Crooked katana

2x Spiked grenades