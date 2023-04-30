Lady Death Rules Hell with Beauty and Fury with New PCS Statue Premium Collectibles Studio is back with their latest masterpiece as Lady Death is featured in 1:4 Scale for this collectible statue

The era of Heavy Metal never dies with Coffin Comics and their impressive lineup of gorgeous heroines and villains that continue to thrive. For Lady Death fans, a new statue has arrived from Premium Collectibles Studio. Capturing the legendary artwork of Frank Cho, the power and beauty of this deadly goddess come to life. Measuring in at 14" tall and 16" wide, Lady Death sits upon her throne once more, surrounded by golden drakes. Plenty of detail was poured into this beauty, and any Coffin Comics fan or Lady Death admirer can fall in love with such a masterpiece. This is one lady you do not want to cross, and collectors will be Abel to snag up this 1:4 statue right here for $675 and a January 2024 release.

Hell Hath No Fury, like Lady Death and PCS

"Hell is mine!" Premium Collectibles Studio is proud to present the Lady Death 1:4 Scale Collectible Statue. Inspired by the artwork of acclaimed cover artist Frank Cho, The Lady Death statue measures 14" tall and 19" wide lounging on a stone throne surrounded by a trio of golden hued drakes. The throne is decorated with a pair of demon skulls and torched pillars on either side of the pale queen of Death. Trails of orange leaves creep up either side of the base adding an aged quality to the ancient seat."

"Lady Death is fully sculpted, the detailed texture of her black leather costume with metallic accents and armor contrasts strikingly with her pale complexion. Her pupiless eyes, flowing white hair and bold red lipstick give her an otherworldly beauty complemented by the fearsome Apocalypse blade in her hand. Pay tribute to the queen of the dead and bring home the Lady Death 1:4 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio today!"