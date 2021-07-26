Massive MM Power Rangers Diorama Statue Series Hits Iron Studios

Iron Studios is stepping up their 1/10 statue series with their newest release featuring the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. That's right; we return back to 1993 once again as the company reveals their new statues featuring the original line-up of Rangers. Seven Rangers are returning for the wave with Tommy, Kimberly, Zack, Trini, Billy, and both Green and White versions of Tommy. Iron Studios is even releasing a Zordon statue coming in at 13" tall and will feature LED capabilities. All of these statues will be releases separately, varying around 9" tall as each of them is displayed around various parts of the Control Room.

Each Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers statue is fully detailed from original television show references. They are all displayed with their unique weapon that all come together to create one massive Power Rangers statue. Each of these statues is priced at $149.99, and when all united, it ends up being an insane $1,200 statue. The Green and White Rangers can be removed from the display, allowing fans to switch out their favorite Tommy Oliver Power Ranger for their setup.

If fans wish, it looks like they can remove both versions of Tommy entires giving fans the original Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers set up. The Light-Up Zordon is pretty incredible, and it will really bring the entire piece together when fully assembled. From the Power Rangers nicely recreated to the high amounts of detail on the diorama, this statue will be a truly incredible statue for any dedicated Rangers fan. The BDS Art Scale 1/10 Power Rangers statues are set to release between June – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Oddly enough, Iron Studios is not offering a full Diorama Ranger set, so fans will have to purchase them separately to get that full Mighty Morphin' display.