Explore Marvel Studios What If…? With New Hot Toys Cosbabys

Marvel Studios What If…? continues to take Marvel fans to new heights as they showcase the newly founded Multiverse. Hot Toys has revealed they are making more collectibles for the hit new animated series with their popular Cosbaby line. Five figures are on the way with Captain Carter, T'Challa Starlord, Party Thor, Zombie Hunter Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange Supreme. Each figure will stand roughly 4" tall and are all loaded with some amazing cartoon styled detail. Some of the Cosbaby figures do have special effects, too like Spider-Man's removable cloak, Thor's rotating Mjolnir, and Doctor Strange's luminous effect. These are the perfect collectibles for any Marvel fan, and they are usually priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the Hot Toys What If…? Cosbaby Figures can usually be found located here and here.

