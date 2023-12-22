Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Technic, space

Explore the Secrets of Mars with New LEGO Technic Mars Rover Set

The Final Frontier awaits as LEGO Technic dives into space with some cutting-edge space engineering sets like the Mars Rover

Space is the only logical next step, and as technology advances, we continue to look to the stars to see what else is out there. We have already done so much, and LEGO is helping kids and adults learn about the technology that is out there to take the Final Frontier. A new set of space-themed LEGO Technic sets are on the way, including the return to Mars with an impressive Marvel Rover set. The Mars Crew Exploration Rover comes in 1,599 pieces, and when fully assembled, it will create a rover that measures 17" long, 9" high, and 8" wide. A lot is packed into this set, including a working crane that can lift the robot rover, tools, and even a fuel reactor. Space enthusiasts can also build the crew's living area with a bathroom, fridge, working out area, and seating. Taking on Mars will not be an easy task, but kids can learn about the idea of space exploration with this Mars Rover Exploration Set, which is priced at $149.99. This set is ready to blast off in March 2024 and be on the lookout for more LEGO Technic Space sets coming soon.

Mars Crew Exploration Rover Arrives at LEGO

"Inspire kids to learn more about missions to Mars with the LEGO® Technic™ Mars Crew Exploration Rover playset (42180) for boys and girls aged 11+ who love space toys. This detailed Mars Rover toy set is packed with realistic features for young explorers. The model expands to reveal the truck bed, and kids can test out the suspension as they steer the rover into position. Next, they can use the crane to lift the robot rover, tools and fuel reactor. The crew's living quarters include seating, a shower, toilet, treadmill and fridge. There's an elevator function, plus recycling and sample containers and gas and water canisters."

Mars Rover toy for boys and girls aged 11+ – The LEGO® Technic™ Mars Crew Exploration Rover space toy for kids is packed with realistic features so young explorers can learn through play

A space toy filled with features – This space building toy includes an expanding truck bed, suspension, a moving crane, elevator, generator, beacons, companion rover, living quarters and cockpit

Rover expands and retracts – The model reflects how rovers adapt from being compact for transportation to expanding when they carry cargo after landing

Scientific accessories – This space exploration playset toy features accessories modeled on those used by astronauts, including scientific equipment and gas canisters

Air lock connects to other models – This set has a special space air-lock element so kids can connect other compatible space-themed LEGO® playsets (sold separately) for more adventures

Measurements – This 1,599-piece set features a buildable model measuring over 9 in. (23 cm) high, 17 in. (44 cm) long and 8 in. (21 cm) wide, when expanded

