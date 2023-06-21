Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: First 4 Figures, yu gi oh!

F4F Summons Yu-Gi-Oh's Red Eyes B. Dragon in Attack Position

The power of the Shadow Realm comes to life the help of First 4 Figures has they debut their latest Yu-Gi-Oh statue with an iconic dragon

Red Eyes Black Dragon has been sumo to the field in attack position with First 4 Figures' latest release. Another iconic monster from the popular manga, anime, and card game Yu-Gi-Oh has come to life. Move over, Blue Eyes; there is a new dragon in town, and he stands 13" tall on a lava, smoke, and flames base. Elements of Ancient Egyptian times are also used, along with a faithfully recreated monster from Yu-Gi-Oh. First 4 Figures has also included LEDs with this release bringing life to the flowing lave beneath Red Eyes Black Dragon. If you love Yu-Gi-Oh or Red Eyes as your dragon, then this is the statue for you. A lot of detail and love was put into this statue, and fans will not want to miss out on bringing one home. The limited edition Red Eyes statue is priced at $154.99, set for a Q3 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Summon Red Eyes to Your Collection with First 4 Figures

"The statue's concept draws inspiration from Red-Eyes B. Dragon's unparalleled strength and unyielding ferocity, brilliantly captured in its dynamic pose. The highly-detailed base, featuring a captivating environment of lava, smoke, and flames, complements the monster's fierce nature. The patterns on the sides of the base are reminiscent of Ancient Egyptian times. First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest PVC statue collectible, Red-Eyes B. Dragon from Yu-Gi-Oh! "A ferocious dragon with a deadly attack." — Red-Eyes B. Dragon Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Flavor Text."

Yu-Gi-Oh! – Red-Eyes B. Dragon (Exclusive Black Edition) comes with the following:

Yu-Gi-Oh! – Red-Eyes B. Dragon PVC painted statue (Black Variant)

Highly detailed base inspired by the Yu-Gi-Oh! art style

Limited edition numbering

Authentication card

Two (2) LED functions for the base (static and animated)

