Fall Asleep and Wake Up with Nintendo as the Alarmo Hit Shelves 

Last year, Nintendo debuted a new gadget for their wheelhouse with the arrival of Alarmo. This motion-sensing alarm clock immerses users in the worlds of beloved Nintendo franchises. The clock features animated themes and sounds from iconic Nintendo titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pikmin 4, Splatoon 3, and Super Mario Odyssey. Nintendo's Alarmo was initially released in limited quantities in late 2024, and it is now seeing a broader rollout in stores. We were finally able to get our hands on this new fancy alarm clock that clocks in at a whopping $99.99. It took some time to get used to, but Alarmo easily offers users a nostalgic and interactive wake-up experience.

The device features a unique motion-sensing capability that encourages users or players to physically rise from bed to deactivate the alarm, but a button touch motion is offered. As for the clock interface, an animated character moves around almost as if they are stuck inside there. At launch, Alarmo had quite a few issues, from a lack of settings to missing game themes that were mentioned at launch. However, since we have gotten our hands on this beauty, all of those concerns and issues have been addressed. This consists of setting up the alarm clock for certain days, previewing the sounds, making sleep sound time adjustments, and so much more. Nintendo even added more Mario-themed content for MAR10 Day on March 10, 2025, with classic Super Mario Bros and Mario Kart themes.

Wake Up in the World of Nintendo with Help from Alarmo

On the surface, Nintendo's Alarmo is a fun and unique interactive alarm clock that can surely help your morning and nighttime routine. One of my personal favorite features of Sleep Sounds is that it adds calming music to your night. The Legend of Zelda theme has been a go-to for Alarmo, and the Sleep Sounds show off Link by a fire with a calming wilderness feel with crackling fire sounds and an owl. Other features of the clock are iconic sounds every hour, from your Heart Containers refilling in Zelda to gaining Coins in Super Mario. One of the only issues I have noticed, though, is the Sleep Record featured that does not accurately capture your sleep schedule. The clock does show off your movements while you sleep, but since it has a sensor, anything in that space is registered, including your partner or pets that like to sleep in.

Nintendo has been a staple of the video game industry for decades, so it makes sense to expand past a simple game system. One of the biggest missing features, though, is the Animal Crossing theme, as we are all ready to fall asleep or wake up to some K.K. Slider. While Alarmo might be a stretch, there is a fanbase that will surely fall in love with this new gadget. The $100 price tag is a bit much, too, as it does not do much compared to a $70 video game, but it could be worth it if you are a dedicated Nintendo fan. From waking up to Zelda's voice, entering the Underground in Super Mario Bros., or the chaos of Splatoon, Nintendo's Alarmo is surely a one-of-a-kind collectible. Fans who want to wake up in the world of Nintendo can do so right now as they are now offered in a wider release in-store and online.

