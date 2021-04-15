Moose Toys Gains License for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Collectibles

The hit video game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has swept across the nation giving gamers a new royale styles game. Players must compete in a set of wacky obstacles over a certain number of rounds. The player who makes it to the end is crowned winner, that is, if they can last that long. The hilarious and fun game is a blast, and Moose Toys knows that. The toy company has announced the partnership with Mediatonic and Devolver Digital, giving them the master toy license for Fall Guys. From figures and interactive toys to plushes, Moose Toys will have it covered, giving gamers our favorite jelly bean characters.

With the wide range of Fall Guys costumes and characters, Moose Toys will have it covered, and we can not wait to see it. Fall Guys continues to grow, and this license will do wonders for the game. With the game starting to branch out for other franchises, Moose Toys could really give us some amazing collectibles. Fans who are curious about the partnership and acquired license can read more about it here. Be on the lookout for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout collectibles coming to shelves in the near future.

"Moose Toys, an innovative leader in the toy industry, is launching the first-ever Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockouttoy line in partnership with Mediatonic and Devolver Digital. Moose is the Master Toy Licensee and will create a collection that supports the hugely popular multiplayer game. "We're delighted to see Fall Guys come to life in a physical form," Dave Bailey, co-founder of Mediatonic said. " The inspiration for our bumbling beans actually came from a vinyl toy created by one of our artists, so you can imagine how excited we are to bring Fall Guys from the screen into the realm of collectables. We're honoured that Moose Toys is helping us to create a fantastic range of toys and we hope our fans will love these real-life jelly beans just as much as we do."