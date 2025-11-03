Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Fall in Love with Hasbro's New Star Wars Valentines Day Ewok

A new set of holiday themed The Black Series figures are on the way from Hasbro as the Star Wars galaxy celebrates Valentines

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a special Star Wars Black Series Ewok for Valentine’s Day with festive holiday details.

This Cupid-themed Ewok features pink wings, a red headdress, bow and arrow, and heart-shaped accessories.

The collectible set includes a matching pink BD droid and exclusive Valentine’s Day packaging for fans.

Pre-orders are live at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with an expected arrival date in January 2026.

Hasbro has been stepping into the holiday season with the Star Wars galaxy over the past few years. Collectors have seen a nice selection of fun and unique Star Wars: The Black Series figures getting Halloween and Christmas designs. From skeleton Clone Troopers to Werewolf Wookies, and even holiday-themed Stormtroopers & droids, Hasbro has been crafting up some interesting concepts. It appears that they are now expanding their holiday offerings as they unveil their newest special edition figure, which features a playful seasonal twist on the beloved Ewok.

Love is in the air as fans can return to the forest moon of Endor, in style, to celebrate Valentine's Day. Designed with holiday‑inspired deco, this Ewok is playing the role of Cupid as it takes flight with its new wings, pink and red deco, and bow & arrow. The set will come in a pink box featuring new Cupid's Ewok artwork on the side, and a Valentine's Droid companion will also be included. It is pretty neat to see new holidays become one with the Force, and pre-orders for the Valentine's Day Ewok are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a scheduled arrival in January 2026.

Star Wars: Love in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

"For both fans and romantics alike, Hasbro Pulse revealed the Star Wars The Black Series Ewok (Valentine's Day Edition) – a whimsical seasonal figure celebrating everyone's favourite fuzzy forest warriors. This "Cupid"-inspired Ewok features soft goods wings, a red headdress, pink detailing, and adorable accessories including a heart-shaped card, bow, and a pink BD droid companion. Part of The Black Series this Ewok is presented in collectible red-and-pink packaging. This limited-edition figure is a perfect Valentine's gift for any Star Wars fan and significant other – a reminder that even in a galaxy far, far away, love wins."

