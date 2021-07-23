Fear The Might of Power Rangers Lord Drakkon with threezero

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers are in trouble has threezero has revealed their newest 1/6th scale figure. Releasing exclusively as a PX Exclusive, Lord Drakkon has been summoned once again. This dark Power Rangers villain played a huge role in the Power Rangers comic book story arc Shattered Grid. Lord Drakkon is Tommy Oliver from a darker timeline who fused both Green and White Ranger morphers together. Threezero brings this legendary villain to life with their newest release with high attention to detail and 34 points of articulation.

Lord Drakkon stands 12" tall, features a hand-tailored costume, and will have his unique Mighty Morphin' helmet. For accessories, he will come with swappable parts as well as Dragon Danger and his Saba sword. Both weapons will be able to be holstered on the figure and will enhance his posing capability. The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers FigZero Lord Drakkon 1/6 Scale PX Previews Exclusive Figure from Hasbro and threezero is priced at $139.99. He is set to return from the Shattered Grid in February 2022, and pre-orders are live and can be found here. Lord Drakkon can also be secured at your local comic shop through Diamond, so take advantage of the local businesses if needed.

"From Threezero. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! From the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic books by Boom! Studios, supervillain Lord Drakkon makes his debut as a 1/6th scale articulated figure, joining the ranks of threezero and Hasbro's classic original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers action figure series! This 1/6 scale Lord Drakkon features about 34 points of articulation and stands approximately 12" tall. He is featured in a hand-tailored fabric costume, Black Dragon shield, arm braces, and unique Mighty Morphin helmet, plus he comes with his standard utility belt, Saba (short sword), interchangeable hands with a Dragon Dagger and matching holster. This 1/6 Scale Lord Drakkon is a limited edition figure exclusive to PREVIEWS in North America, with a small allotment reserved for threezero Event Exclusives. Final product may vary from prototype images."