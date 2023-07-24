Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, star wars

Fill Your Death Star with Hasbro's Star Wars Imperial Officers 4-Pack

Hasbro has unveiled some new Star Wars figures at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders have arrived from across the galaxy

A new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection army builder set is on the way from Hasbro from the Original Trilogy. We have already seen quite a few of these already with Stormtroopers, Clone Troopers, Tusken Raiders, and now the power of the Empire grows once more. Some hard working Imperial Officers have come to life with this special 4-Pack set to keep your Imperial collection moving smoothly. This set will include two brand new officer portraits, as well as Admiral Piett and a first appearance for The Vintage Collection with General Mott. Each outfit has been faithfully sculpted; they will come with removable hats and blasters to stop any Rebel activity. It is nice to see Hasbro keeping these army builder sets alive; now, if they could only get the prices down, they might actually be worth it. This Imperial Officers 4-Pack is priced at $59.99 is set for a December 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Imperial Officers 4-Pack

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION IMPERIAL OFFICERS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $54.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Imperial Officers fought against Rebel forces in an effort to maintain the Empire's stronghold over the galaxy. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION IMPERIAL OFFICERS figure 4-pack inspired by the STAR WARS original trilogy."

"These figures include two new officer portraits; Admiral Piett (with his admiral rank badge); and — for the first time in The Vintage Collection — General Motti. All figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 4 figures and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 7/22 at 5 pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisney."

