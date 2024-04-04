Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

McFarlane Reveals Superman: Ghost of Krypton Sketch Edition 4-Pack

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys debuts new DC Comics Collector Edition figures

Well, this is a first, as McFarlane Toys has unveiled an entire Page Punchers Gold Label 4-Pack is heading our way. Releasing as a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Exclusive, the upcoming wave of Superman: Ghosts of Krypton has returned. This new set of Page Puncher figures consists of Superman, the Supes of Earth 2, the Ghost of Zod, and Brainiac. However, this new Sketch Edition set strips away that color and gives them a new black and white design.

Unlike the previous multi-pack sets, this one will actually have window packaging, which is a must in this day and age. All four issues of the McFarlane Superman: Ghost of Krypton DC Comics mini-series will also be included and will feature new back and white variants. Sketch Edition DC Multiverse figures are hit or miss, but if you need some Superman with fabric capes and appreciate the black and white deco, then look no further. Collectors will be able to snag up this Page Puncher Sketch Edition 4-Pack for $99.99. Pre-orders are already live right on the McFarlane Toys Store with the set arriving in May 2024.

Superman Sketch Edition (Ghost of Krypton) 4-Pack Gold Label

"Haunted by the vision of a spectral General Zod seeking salvation, Superman embarks on a perilous journey into the Phantom Zone, where Kal-El discovers an army of deadly Brainiac drones! Superman soon learns that Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2, has also been lured to the Zone by ghosts from the past. Although powerless in the Phantom Zone, the Men of Steel, donning protective Kryptonian armor suits, vow to vanquish Brainiac and the menacing mechanical army."

Four incredibly detailed 7″ scale figures based on the exclusive included comics "Superman: Ghosts of Krypton" designed by McFarlane Toys.

Figures are featured in a sketch artist edition look, in an exclusive designer box.

Include four exclusive sketch edition comic books from the 4 PART comic series.

Includes one art card display stand and collectible art card with character art on the front and four figure display bases.

McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Gold Label

