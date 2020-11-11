Final Fantasy XI Chocobo Races on in With New Brings Arts Figure

The iconic mount from the hit video game franchise Final Fantasy is here in action figure form. Bring Arts has announced that the Chocobo is here and featuring its design from Final Fantasy XI. Standing roughly 7.1 inches tall, the beloved creature features a very realistic design in a color that is found in-game that the fans know and love. The reins in the saddle that are on the creature can be removed, allowing Final Fantasy collectors to showcase the bird in the wild. The mouth, wings, and legs have some sort of articulation, allowing fans to display their Chocobo anyway they please. Bring Arts does not stop there as they also have a rider for the iconic Final Fantasy Chocobo with Shantotto. Sticking in the realm of Final Fantasy XI, Lady Shantotto is here and ready to fight. Standing 3" tall, she will have two face options, her Bridal staff, and three sets of interchangeable hand parts. She has nicely detailed and articulated and can ride the Chocobo with a saddle.

Final Fantasy fans will not want to miss out on the Chocobo, or the Chocobo set with Shantotto. Both figures are beautifully crafted from Bring Arts and will be excellent collectibles for any Final Fantasy fan. The main Chocobo figure is priced at $125.99 while though Final Fantasy XI Shantotto bundle set comes in at $157.99. Both figures are set to release in May 2021, and pre-orders are alive and can be found located here for the single Chocobo and here for the bundle.

"Chocobo, a well-known creature from the FINAL FANTASY franchise, races into the BRING ARTS line featuring a design from FINAL FANTASY XI, the first MMORPG in the series! We have worked diligently to recreate the realistic design and color scheme found in-game that fans know so well. The reins and saddle are removeable, allowing you to enjoy the chocobo as seen in the wild, and in its mountable, "chocoback" look. The angle of the beak opening, the joints in between the thighs and forelegs, and each talon can all be adjusted, allowing you to create dynamic poses such as a majestic chocobo leaping onto the battlefield. Recreate your favorite scenes from the game with this poseable action figure!"

"From FINAL FANTASY XI, the series' first MMORPG, we're pleased to bring you the unrivaled Lady Shantotto and chocobo in a BRING ARTS set! One look and you'll notice our team has diligently recreated the Tarutaru's round and cute features. Shantotto includes two face options, one with a neutral expression and another with a smile, an Iridal Staff, and three sets of left and right hand parts as accessories. Though small, her shoulders and arms can be moved in a wide range of motion, allowing you to recreate her infamous maniacal laughter pose. The chocobo comes with reins and regular saddle. This set also includes a saddle made specifically for Shantotto, allowing her to pose in various ways while mounted. A masterpiece whose rich and soft color scheme adds to its charm. Recreate your favorite scenes from the game with this poseable action figure!"