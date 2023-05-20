Find Some Prime Real Estate with the LEGO City Apartment Building Set Construction is in sight as LEGO is back with some brand new LEGO City set allowing master builders to add to their growing cities

Your LEGO City awaits as a brand new set has been revealed with the new apartment set. The Apartment Building LEGO City set comes in at 688 pieces and will stand 13" tall when fully built. Once built, collectors will be able to explore a variety of apartments, a store, rooftop access, and much more. A total of six miniatures will be included, with plenty jam-packed with character and perfect for any growing city. LEGO was sure to include the LEGO Road Plate to allow master builders to connect this set to their other impressive LEGO City sets. This Apartment Building set is priced at $94.99, set for an August 2023 release, and can be found here. Be sure also to check out some of the other sets just revealed by LEGO, like the impressive $400 Shadow Box Batman Batcave found here.

Build Your Very Own Apartment Building with LEGO City

"This premium-quality 6+ LEGO® City Apartment Building (60365) features combinable room modules with lots of interior details for imaginative play, including a convenience store, living room, kitchen, bedroom, and a bathroom complete with toilet and bathtub. The set also includes a toy mobility scooter, bike, 6 minifigures and a LEGO Road Plate for connection to other sets from the LEGO City range. LEGO City sets come with realistic structures, cool vehicles and inspiring characters for open-ended play. Kids are free to express their creativity through imaginative stories that depict real life in a fun and exciting way."