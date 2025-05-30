Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: fantastic four, hasbro

Finish Your Fantastic Four: First Steps Family with Johnny Storm

Hasbro has unveiled some new marvelous additions to their popular Marvel Legends line with the debut of Fantastic Four: First Steps

Article Summary Johnny Storm gets a new Marvel Legends figure based on his role in Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The collectible features the likeness of Joseph Quinn and the team's updated 1960s-inspired suits.

Set in a retro universe, the film explores the Fantastic Four's origins and a showdown with Galactus.

Hasbro's Johnny Storm figure offers premium articulation, fire effects, and movie-accurate accessories.

Johnny Storm, also known as the Human Torch, is a founding member of the Fantastic Four. In Marvel Comics he first appeared in Fantastic Four #1 all the way back in 1961 and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He is the hot-headed younger brother of Sue Storm, who gained fiery powers after their fateful cosmic mission. In Fantastic Four: First Steps, Joseph Quinn takes on the role of Johnny Storm, changing classic hot-headed nature to something more that has not been seen on screen.

Set in a 1960s-inspired universe, the movie delves into the team's origins and their battle against a new cosmic threat, Galactus. Johnny Storm is getting his very own Marvel Legends figure from Hasbro, capturing his new look in First Steps and featuring a powered-down look. This version of Johnny Storm captures his new FF suit, likeness to Joseph Quinn, and comes with some fire effects. Pre-orders for Johnny and the rest of the Fantastic Four: First Steps Marvel Legends arrive today (May 30) at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse with a Summer 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Fantastic Four: First Steps – Johnny Storm

"The most popular member of the Fantastic Four known for his fiery attitude and charming personality, Johnny Storm spends his weekends chasing thrills and teasing his sister, Sue Storm. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Johnny Storm action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS."

"This Johnny Storm figure wears his blue Fantastic Four suit and is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including an alternate set of hands and attachable flame FX. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures, toys, and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

