First 4 Figures Announces Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Statue

This year is a big year for Sonic The Hedgehog as not only is he getting his second live action film, but he celebrates an anniversary. More specifically it is the 30th Anniversary of Sonic since the video game hit SEGA systems back in the day. First 4 FIgure is helping gamers celebrate such a big event with a very impressive and next-level collectible. The Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary statue will feature three different styles of the blue hedgehog exiting a gigantic golden ring. However, it is the Definitive Edition that is the coolest of the three with the ring having an LED backdrop featuring different zones from a variety of Sonic games. Sonic does have swaddle hands, LED effects, and will stand 16.5 inches tall, giving gamers a mighty statue. The Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Definitive Statue from First 4 Figures is priced at $569.99, is set to release in Q2 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest statue collectible, Sonic 30th Anniversary! This is the fourth statue to release in the Sonic The Hedgehog Dioramas lineup. The highly detailed Sonic statue was made to commemorate Sonic The Hedgehog's 30th anniversary in the games industry and has since become one of the most beloved video game franchises to date. The design is inspired by the official artwork of the anniversary, where Sonic looks like he's stepping out of the gigantic gold ring."

"The Definitive Edition of this statue comes with an acrylic design for the center of the ring, which is of numerous zones from multiple Sonic The Hedgehog games to make it seem like Sonic is stepping out of his universe and into the real world! Moreover, the gold ring of the Definitive Edition has star-like effects with LED functionality to make it seem like it's shimmering and a spotlight behind the ring for ambiance. Lastly, the Definitive Edition also includes an additional hand sculpt for his left arm, which has three fingers up to symbolize his impressive 30 years of existence! The base has a metallic regal design fitting for an anniversary celebration, and each side of the base represents a different zone in the Sonic The Hedgehog universe: the Studiopolis Zone, the Chemical Plant Zone, the Press Garden Zone, and, of course, the iconic Green Hill Zone. And last but not least, the top of the base has a mirror finish to give the entire statue a more grandiose appearance!"

Sonic The Hedgehog – Sonic 30th Anniversary (Definitive Edition) comes with the following:

Sonic The Hedgehog – Sonic 30th Anniversary resin painted statue

Highly detailed base inspired by the Sonic The Hedgehog art style Includes a spotlight behind the ring

Acrylic design for the Gold Ring's center

Gold Ring star effects with two (2) LED functions

Additional hand sculpt with three fingers up

Limited edition numbering

Authentication card