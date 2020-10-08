Two New Dark Souls Statues Unveiled by First 4 Figures

Two new statues from the rage-inducing and amazing game Dark Souls from First 4 Figures have been unveiled. Coming out of the first game we have Dragon Slayer Ornstein that shows off a base featuring the Anor London boss fight room. The Old Dragonslayer from Dark Souls II also is arriving and while both statues do seem similar their color has shifted. With First 4 Figures, both statues will feature special LED effects that have two modes with static and animated. This will give each statue its own dynamic feel and add that extra power to enhance any fan's collection. Standing 10″ tall statues the Dark Souls statues show off uniquely sculpted armor design with their spear in hand ready to battle. Both Dark Souls Dragon Slayer Ornstein and Old Dragonslayer statues will be priced at $99.99 each. First 4 Figure does offer a sepal 2-pack that can be snagged up for $10 off with $189.99. Both are set to be released at the beginning of 2021 and can be found located here.

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest PVC statue collectible, Dragon Slayer Ornstein SD. This is the third statue to release in the Dark Souls SD lineup. Similar to our resin statue of Dragon Slayer Ornstein, the base replicates the pillars found in the Anor Londo Cathedral boss room. And Ornstein himself has a ton of textured details like the resin, from the intricate design of his armor and spear to the battle damage weathering found throughout the statue.

The statue's concept is inspired by one of Dragon Slayer Ornstein's moves during the boss fight. If you first defeat Executioner Smough, Ornstein ends up absorbing the strength of his fallen comrade and gains new abilities, one of which is an aerial attack. Upon landing, he releases a powerful electric shockwave, which is what we incorporated with this statue. And with the Exclusive Edition, these lightning effects have LED lights in them with two modes—static and animated—adding even more life to this piece.

You also receive First 4 Figures' beautifully designed signature Premium Deluxe Box with the Exclusive Edition. Should you wish to keep the statue in pristine condition, the Premium Deluxe Box perfectly complements its contents and serves as a display. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer exclusively on First4Figures.com!"

Dark Souls – Dragon Slayer Ornstein SD (Exclusive Edition) comes with the following:

Dark Souls – Dragon Slayer Ornstein SD PVC statue

Highly detailed base inspired by the Dark Souls art style

Lightning effects with two (2) LED functions

Premium Deluxe Box

Authentication Card

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their first collectible outside of the original Dark Souls, the Dark Souls II – Old Dragonslayer SD PVC statue. This is a color variant of our Dark Souls – Dragon Slayer Ornstein SD PVC statue. It's an ongoing debate among fans whether or not Dragon Slayer Ornstein from the first Dark Souls and Old Dragonslayer from Dark Souls II are one and the same, but the fact remains that their armors are similar except in color. This statue has the same details and features found in the Exclusive Edition of our Dragon Slayer Ornstein SD PVC statue except for the base design, which now replicates the Cathedral of Blue boss room.

You also receive First 4 Figures' beautifully designed signature Premium Deluxe Box with this variant. Should you wish to keep the statue in pristine condition, the Premium Deluxe Box perfectly complements its contents and serves as a display. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer exclusively on First4Figures.com!"

Dark Souls II – Old Dragonslayer SD (Exclusive Edition) comes with the following:

Dark Souls II – Old Dragonslayer SD PVC statue

Highly detailed base inspired by the Dark Souls II art style

Lightning effects with two (2) LED functions

Premium Deluxe Box

Authentication Card