Earth-2 Superman Suits Up with McFarlane Toys New Page Punchers

McFarlane Toys debuts a new set of Page Punchers with Superman: Ghosts of Krypton as the Phantom Zone awaits

Article Summary New McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers feature Earth-2 Superman.

Figures include comic "Superman: Ghosts of Krypton" for collectors.

Val-Zod and Kal-El face Brainiac in the Phantom Zone.

Pre-orders open, with May 2024 release at $24.99 each.

McFarlane Toys is debuting a brand new set of DC Direct Page Punchers that are all focused around Superman. This new wave of figures will include a brand new DC Comics story titled Superman: Ghosts of Krypton and will focus on two different Men of Steel. Kal-El and Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth 2, are teaming up to take on the Phantom Zone with new Kryptonian suits of armor to take on Brainiac and the Ghost of Zod. This is the first time we are getting Val-Zod in the DC Multiverse line, and he features a brand new sculpt with a slick white fabric cape. He will come with Issue #3 of Superman: Ghosts of Krypton and will be a nice addition to any fans growing Supermen army. McFarlane Toys has done some fun stuff with their Page Punchers line, giving DC Comics fans some interesting and original designs for collectors to bring home. Each of the Superman: Ghosts of Krypton figures is priced at $24.99 and is set for a May 2024 release. Pre-orders for the Superman of Earth 2 have already landed online at a variety of retailers, and be on the lookout for Superman, Brainiac, and the Ghost of Zod.

Val-Zod Joins Superman in the Phantom Zone

"Haunted by the vision of a spectral General Zod™ seeking salvation, Superman™ embarks on a perilous journey into the Phantom Zone, where Kal-El discovers an army of deadly Brainiac™ drones! Superman soon learns that Val-Zod™, the Superman of Earth-2, has also been lured to the Zone by ghosts from the past. Although powerless in the Phantom Zone, the Men of Steel™, donning protective Kryptonian armor suits, vow to vanquish Brainiac and the menacing mechanical army."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Val-Zod is based on the exclusive included comic "Superman: Ghosts of Krypton" designed by McFarlane Toys

Includes a figure display base

Includes collectible art card with comic artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers

