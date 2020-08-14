Flash Gordon Gets New Figures from Boss Fight Studio

The King of the Impossible Flash Gordon is back and better than ever with Boss Fight Studio. They have announced two new figures for their H.A.C.K.S. 1/18th scale figure line. We recently saw that Zorro and his faithful steed join this line which fans can find here. We also just found out that Netflix's The Umbrella Academy will be getting their own figure line from Boss Fight next year which you can ready about here. Fans looking forward to that line will want to check out their newest figure to know the license is in good hands.

Flash Gordon and Ming the Merciless are coming straight out of the comic book for these two figures. Packed with detail and accessories both figures are ready to battle. Both 1/18 scale figures will get a sword, laser pistol, belt with sheath, and a figure stand for display. Each figure will be priced at $25.99 are they are set to release between April and June 2021. Pre-orders are live for Botha and they can be found below.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. Flash Gordon – Comic Flash

"Flash Gordon's Alive???? This version of Flash is straight out of the popular comic series – ready to battle it out for the good of all on Mongo! Part of the Hero H.A.C.K.S. line, this figure is H.A.C.K.S. compatible, allowing you to interchange parts from the wide range of figures and accessories available in the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. universe. This colorful figure comes equipped for battle with a laser pistol, sword, belt with holster and sheath, and a figure stand for display."

Hero H.A.C.K.S. Flash Gordon – Comic Ming the Merciless

"Ruling Planet Mongo and it's capital Mingo City, Ming the Merciless is ready to wage war on Flash and his crew. This evil tyrant won't stop until his boredom is cured through battle. Part of the Hero H.A.C.K.S. line, this figure is H.A.C.K.S. compatible, allowing you to interchange parts from the wide range of figures and accessories available in the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. universe. This Ming is straight out of the comic series, colorful, and oh so fun! He comes equipped with his sword, laser pistol, cape, belt with sheath, and a figure stand for display."