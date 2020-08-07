Zorro Saves the Day with New Hero H.A.C.K.S from Boss Fight Studio

Boss Fight Studios has launched pre-orders for their newest Hero H.A.C.K.S figure; Zorro. This masked hero is back and ready to bring villains to their knees with this unique 1/18th scale figure. Boss Fight is offering fans two different figures packs, the first one is a solo Zorro figure that is packed with accessories. He will be getting two head sculpts on being masked and another unmasked showing off Don Diego la Vega. He will also be getting his hat, cape, swappable hands, bullwhip, and his rapier. Fans who want a little more Zorro action can get the figure and steed pack that features his trusty horse Tornado. Tornado is fully posable and will feature a removable saddle. Both figures will also have display stands to show off these heroes in action. Pre-orders are already live for both bundles which collectors can find below. Zorro by himself is priced at $25.99 while the Tornado pack comes in at $52.99. Show off you love you Zorro and the Hero H.A.C.K.S figure line with this dynamic duo.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. Zorro – Wave 1

The Fox of Capistrano comes alive in action figure form! Zorro is ready to fight corrupt and tyrannical villains. This dashing masked vigilante is completely poseable, allowing for full use of his wiles and acrobatic skills to get out of any situation you can imagine. Part of the Hero H.A.C.K.S. line, Zorro is H.A.C.K.S. compatible, allowing you to interchange parts from the wide range of figures and accessories available in the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. universe.

The first figure is straight out of the novels! The detailed and fully articulated Zorro figure is ready for action with his bullwhip and rapier. Additional accessories include the Don Diego de la Vega head for unmasked play, iconic hat and cape, extra hands to securely hold each accessory, and figure stand for display.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. Zorro & Tornado – Figure & Steed Pack

This Figure and Steed pack includes Zorro and his trusty steed Tornado, ready to gallop into battle at a moment's notice. The detailed and fully articulated Zorro figure straight out of the novels is ready for action with his bullwhip and rapier. Additional accessories include iconic hat and cape, extra hands to securely hold each accessory, and figure stand for display. Tornado is fully poseable and comes with his western-style saddle and a horse stand for display.