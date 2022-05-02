Mattel Gets Nostalgic with New MOTU Masterverse He-Man

The 40th anniversary of Masters of the Universe is here, and Mattel is ready to celebrate. Releasing as part of their Masterverse line, He-Man is getting a splash of nostalgia with a brand new figure. The Masterverse line amps up the classic figure line with more modern sculpt with modern articulation in 6" format. However, Mattel is giving fans a throwback with the 40th Anniversary He-Man with retro-style packaging and a retro deco for the hero. The Masterverse figure will come with a shield, sword, axe, and swappable hands with the ability to store the sword on his back.

This figure looks fantastic, and it will easily be a must-own figure for any Masters of the Universe collector. I have yet to own any of the Masterverse lines, but this figure is one that would want me to start diving into this line. After seeing this He-Man, I really hope Mattel continues to release some popular characters in the Masterverse line with a retro deco and design. Pre-orders for the MOTU He-Man 40th Anniversary figure from Mattel are priced at $24.99. He is expected to release in Q3 2023, and pre-orders are already live and found here. 

"Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Masters of the Universe with this new premium He-Man figure from the Masterverse line! It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more!"

Product Features

  • 7 inches (17.78cm)
  • Made of plastic
  • Based on Masters of the Universe characters
  • Part of the Masterverse line
  • Over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

  • He-Man figure
  • 2 Pairs of hands
  • Sword
  • Shield
  • Axe

