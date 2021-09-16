Fortnite Jules and Ohm Arrive at Hasbro with New Victory Royale Figure

One of the best things to come out of the hit battle royale game Fortnite is its originality. In a world full of sequels and reboots, it's hard to dish out some truly unique content and Fortnite delivers with its own cast of characters. These fighters are plucked from all over the universe, from humans to a living banana and Epic Games has you covered. Hasbro has acquired the right for more Fortnite collectibles with their upcoming 6" tall Victory Royale collection. Not much is known besides the first lineup of figures revealed last year, but it looks like new figures are coming soon, starting with a brand new Amazon Exclusive figure. Coming off the Battle Bus next is the fan-favorite character Jules and Ohm is a beautifully recreated design from the game. This deluxe figure will feature 3 Wrenchers Harvesting Tools as well as equitable parts like alt wings of Ohm, a welder mask for Jules, and Ohm's Perch Back Bling. This is one figure Fortnite Battle Royale fans will not want to miss, and pre-orders are live here for $41.99, with her set to release in December 2021.

"Ready up! The time has come to assemble a squad and unlock the legendary Fortnite game universe…in the real world. The Victory Royale Series takes Fortnite figures to the next level with highly poseable and detailed designs based on fan-favorite character outfits from the Fortnite video game. You never know who's gonna drop into your collection next, but always remember to thank your bus driver. Jules and Ohm drop off the Battle Bus and glide into the Victory Royale Series! The 6-inch Jules figure shows the character outfit with game-level detail."

"Attach figures to Wrencher accessory to display gliding! (Display stand sold separately, subject to availability.) Includes 3 Wrenchers Harvesting Tools, alt wings, Welder mask, and Ohm's Perch Back Bling accessories Pose out the Jules figure in battle stance or dance emote with over 20 points of articulation! Look for other Fortnite Victory Royale Series figures to level up your collection! (Each sold separately."

