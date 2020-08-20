Fortnite Raven Outfit Becomes Nendoroid from Good Smile Company

A new battle royal member enters the Fortnite fight with a new Nendoroid figure from Good Smile Company. The iconic raven Costume is getting the figure treatment this time and is ready to become #1. The figure comes with Iron Cage Back Bling, the Iron Beak Pickaxe, and the Burst SMG for extra support. The Fornite figure will also get 3 pairs of interchangeable hands, posing rod, and a display base to make sure collectors can get that perfect pose. This is one Fortnite collectible fans will not want to miss and give their collection that perfect edge to win the royale.

The Raven outfit has always been one of the more popular suits from the start of the battle Royale movement. I am glad this design got to see the Nendoroid line as it just packed with detail and looks adorable in this model. The Fortnite Raven Outfit Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at $55.99. He is expected to lurk out of the shadows in February 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Pre-order will stay live until October 14th so get yours locked down before time runs out. Good Smile Company has other Fortnite skins too like Cuddle Team Leader, Beef Boss, and Skull Trooper that will enhance your gaming collection to a new level.

"Lurking in the shadows… From the popular game Fortnite comes a Nendoroid inspired by the Raven outfit! The figure is fully articulated so you create your own action-packed scenes! Pose Raven tearing down chamber doors and enemies alike with the included Iron Beak pickaxe and Burst SMG. Be sure to add Raven to your collection, along with the other Nendoroids in the Fortnite series!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hood Parts

Face Plate x1

Body

Right Arm Part (Articulated) x1

Right Hand Parts x3

Left Arm Part (Articulated) x1

Left Hand Parts x3

Right Leg Part (Articulated) x1

Left Leg Part (Articulated) x1

Iron Cage Back Bling

Iron Beak Pickaxe

Burst SMG