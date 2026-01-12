Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

Spider-Man Returns to McFarlane Toys with New 1/10 Scale Statue

The world of Marvel Comics has returned to McFarlane Toys as they have crafted up a new selection of classic comic statue

Article Summary Spider-Man swings back to McFarlane Toys with a dynamic 1/10 scale statue inspired by 1990s Marvel Comics.

The statue captures Todd McFarlane's iconic Spider-Man #6 look, featuring bold poses and detailed webbing.

Includes an environmental base, collectible art card, and backdrop scene for a true comic book display feel.

Available now for $34.99, with other McFarlane Marvel releases like Juggernaut and Gambit coming soon.

McFarlane Toys is back with another incredible addition to their Marvel Comics line, this time celebrating the legendary web-slinger himself. Spider-Man is swinging back into action with a new statue inspired by Todd McFarlane's groundbreaking solo series from the early 1990s. In the comics, Peter Parker faces the familiar struggle of balancing his responsibilities as a hero with his personal life, while encountering both classic foes and new villains, but now with McFarlane's edgy, intense vision. The comic would become a massive hit and even a cultural phenomenon, inspiring a generation of artists and cementing Spider-Man's popularity worldwide.

Now, that bold and highly detailed '90s style that made Spider-Man more dynamic, acrobatic, and expressive is back, faithfully sculpted in this new release. This new McFarlane Toys statue captures that signature look, featuring Spider-Man in a dramatic pose with detailed webbing and a darker, red and blue-colored suit. The statue is inspired by Spider-Man #6, which featured Spidey taking on Hobgoblin, along with some Marvel Team-Up action with Ghost Rider. Fans can celebrate the iconic style that McFarlane brought to Marvel Comics in the 1990s with this impressive release. The 1/10-scale Spider-Man #6 statue is now available for purchase on the McFarlane Toy Store for $34.99. Be on the lookout for other new releases as well with Juggernaut, Gambit, Doctor Strange, and the Lizard.

Spider-Man (Spider-Man #6) 1:10 Scale Figure w/Scene

"The Hobgoblin is losing his mind, and it's up to Spider-Man and Ghost Rider to stop his demonic rampage! Will the Webbed Wonder and the Spirit of Vengeance defeat this vile villain?"

Product Features:

Inspired by SPIDER-MAN ISSUE #6.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Also includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS MARVEL collectibles.

