Spider-Man Returns to McFarlane Toys with New 1/10 Scale Statue
The world of Marvel Comics has returned to McFarlane Toys as they have crafted up a new selection of classic comic statue
McFarlane Toys is back with another incredible addition to their Marvel Comics line, this time celebrating the legendary web-slinger himself. Spider-Man is swinging back into action with a new statue inspired by Todd McFarlane's groundbreaking solo series from the early 1990s. In the comics, Peter Parker faces the familiar struggle of balancing his responsibilities as a hero with his personal life, while encountering both classic foes and new villains, but now with McFarlane's edgy, intense vision. The comic would become a massive hit and even a cultural phenomenon, inspiring a generation of artists and cementing Spider-Man's popularity worldwide.
Now, that bold and highly detailed '90s style that made Spider-Man more dynamic, acrobatic, and expressive is back, faithfully sculpted in this new release. This new McFarlane Toys statue captures that signature look, featuring Spider-Man in a dramatic pose with detailed webbing and a darker, red and blue-colored suit. The statue is inspired by Spider-Man #6, which featured Spidey taking on Hobgoblin, along with some Marvel Team-Up action with Ghost Rider. Fans can celebrate the iconic style that McFarlane brought to Marvel Comics in the 1990s with this impressive release. The 1/10-scale Spider-Man #6 statue is now available for purchase on the McFarlane Toy Store for $34.99. Be on the lookout for other new releases as well with Juggernaut, Gambit, Doctor Strange, and the Lizard.
Spider-Man (Spider-Man #6) 1:10 Scale Figure w/Scene
"The Hobgoblin is losing his mind, and it's up to Spider-Man and Ghost Rider to stop his demonic rampage! Will the Webbed Wonder and the Spirit of Vengeance defeat this vile villain?"
Product Features:
- Inspired by SPIDER-MAN ISSUE #6.
- 1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.
- Also includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back.
- Collect all McFARLANE TOYS MARVEL collectibles.