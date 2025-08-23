Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: figura obscura, four horsemen, Mythic legions

Four Horsemen Unleashes The Jersey Devil with New Figura Obscura

Step into the forest and witness the horror of The Jersey Devil with Four Horsemen as they craft up a brand new figure

Article Summary Discover Four Horsemen’s new Figura Obscura figure inspired by the legendary Jersey Devil cryptid.

The Jersey Devil figure stands 8.5” tall with 41 points of articulation for dynamic posing and display.

This detailed collectible includes two heads, posable wings, a bendable tail, and bone accessories.

Available now for $65, this monster from the Pine Barrens is a must-have for Jersey Devil collectors.

Four Horsemen have done it again as they have dabbled in the cryptic world with a new Figura Obscura figure. This one comes from the mysterious Pine Barrens of southern New Jersey as the Jersey Devil has arrived. As the tale goes, Mother Leeds was an overburdened mother of 12 children and became pregnant with her 13th child. However, due to the burden, she cursed the unborn baby, exclaiming, "Let this one be the devil!" Which is exactly what happened as when the child was born in 1735; the baby turned from human to a monstrous creature. The child sprouted bat-like wings, cloven hooves, a goat-like head, a forked tail, and let out a terrible screech, and vanished into the night.

The Jersey Devil still haunts the Pine Barrens, and now Four Horsemen brings it to life with a wicked new figure that stands 8.5" tall and has 41 points of articulation. The Jersey Devil comes with two sculpted heads, posable wings, a bendable tail, swappable hands, two bone weapons, and an animal skull. This new Figura Obscure monster is ready to haunt your collection for $65, and pre-orders are already live on the StoreHorsemen now!

Figura Obscura: The Jersey Devil – Fixed Edition

"This 1:12-scale figure (he stands approx. 8.5" tall to the top of his horns, although that size can vary depending on how "crouched" you pose him and how you position his large wings) is our first cryptid in the Figura Obscura line! This highly articulated deluxe action figure (approx. 41 points of articulation) will come in a 4-color window box package with a removable background display cover and character-specific packaging details and accessories."

"The Figura Obscura: The Jersey Devil set includes 2 different heads (closed mouth and "screaming" open mouth), large posable wings, extra hands, bone weapons and animal skull accessories, a "bendy" tail, and a display stand. He also comes with a full-color booklet with more information on this cryptid from the Pine Barrens of NJ!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!