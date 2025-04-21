Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: figura obscura, Four Horseman

Four Horsemen Unveils New Figura Obscura Release with Ganesha

Explore the wild world of collecting with Four Horsemen as they unveil their newest Figura Obscura release with Ganesha

Article Summary Discover the legendary Ganesha in Four Horsemen's new Figura Obscura collection.

Figura Obscura highlights mythic and folklore classics, outside of Mythic and Cosmic Legions lines.

This Ganesha figure includes a "brute-scale" form with four arms and premium accessories.

Figure priced at $70, featuring unique parts and stunning details, available at Store Horsemen.

The Four Horsemen Figura Obscura focuses on legendary, mythical, and folklore-inspired characters from across cultures and history. These figures are outside of the Mythic and Cosmic Legions lines, giving collectors impressive and unique creations. Their newest release is here as they debut the arrival of Ganesha, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. This mystical being is the son of Lord Shiva and the Goddess Parvati and is worshipped as the remover of obstacles. His origins have varied over the years, but one popular version discusses how Parvati created him from clay and Shiva, not recognizing him, accidentally beheaded him.

Ganesha's head was later replaced with that of an elephant, which Four Horsemen has faithfully brought to life for this new Figura Obscura release. This new "brute-scale" figure features four arms, soft goods, and an impressive array of other accessories, including jewelry, a mouse, fruit, a crown, and swappable parts. Ganesha is placed in an impressive window box with themed artwork and is priced at $70 and is available now through Store Horsemen.

Four Horsemen Figura Obscura: Ganesha is Here

"The Figura Obscure: Ganesha figure is a brand-new "brute scale" figure with almost totally new pieces from the bottom of his feet to the top of his removable crown. He features the elephant head and 4 arms that this deity is most known for, along with premium soft goods created by CJesim, a number of removable bracelets and other jewelry pieces, and character specific accessories including a bowl of modaka, a parashu (axe), a pasha, bowls of fruit, and a mouse."

"While Ganesha only includes the single head, the crown is removable and that head features articulated ears and 2 trunks – one which is pre-posed as well as a "bendy" trunk. He also includes a number of extra hands and a base for the figure to sit on. The set is absolutely loaded with parts that were newly created for this special release!"

