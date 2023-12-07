Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Big Bad Toy Story, fresh monkey fiction, Naughty or Nice Collection, santa

Fresh Monkey Fiction Reveals New Naughty or Nice Collection Santa's

Fresh Monkey Fiction is back with the Naughty of Nice Collection for 2023 with some brand new crowdfunding holiday goodies for your stocking

The Naughty or Nice Collection is back as Fresh Monkey Fiction is bringing more Santa action figures to life. The Naughty or Nice Collection is a set of 1:12 scale action figures that bring good ole Saint Nick to life in a variety of styles, from zombies, wizards, military generals and so much more. This marks the third set of figures to arrive and six new 6" Santa's are ready for a holly jolly reveal. Up first is Storytime Santa, who is ready to read his list and check it twice. Then, Sgt. Santa is back with a new Camo deco with a Christmas rocket launcher and more, and things get evil with Rumpus Red, who is ready to punish bad kids. On top of those, Fresh Monkey Fiction also has Father Christmas; Winter is Here Kringle with a sinister swappable head, and the magical Wizard Santa!

Each Santa brings something fun to the table, allowing the Christmas Spirit and imagination to excel with some holiday fun. These figures will be part of a crowdfunding campaign with Big Bad Toy Store and are set as Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) Pre-Order. MOQ iitemsnneedto reach a minimum anumberof pre-orders to allow the Naughty or Nice Collection to make it into production. The current Target is 500 pre-orders per figure, with each figure coming in at $37.99 with a targeted Q1 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live through BBTS ,as well as the main Naughty or Nice Collection campaign right from Fresh Monkey Fiction. Reserve your favorite today! Ho Ho Ho!

The Naughty or Nice Collection 2023 is Here

"We are continuing our line of Christmas themed 1:12th (6-inch) scale action figures. The Naughty or Nice Collection includes multiple versions of Santa Claus, plus this year we are introducing our Christmas Reindeer and 4" Pocket Santa action figures to round out your Naughty or Nice Christmas collection. Each figure has been designed and sculpted by toy industry veteran Arlen Pelletier (Hasbro Marvel Legends, Star Wars & Mezco 5 Points, MDS, One:12) with the attention to detail and playable articulation fans expect and deserve."

"The Naughty or Nice Collection was made possible through our retail partner BigBadToyStore as a Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) Pre-Order item, which means we needed to reach a minimum amount of pre-orders to move these figures into production."

