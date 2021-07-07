Funimation Announces AKIRA Replica Jacket NYC Scavenger Hunt

Are you a huge fan of the hit anime film AKIRA? Have you always dreamed of wearing your very own Kaneda Leather Jacket? Do you love Scavenger Hunts? If you answered yes to any of these, then Funimation is a treat for all AKIRA fans out there as they have to host a special Scavenger Hunt in New York City to acquire one of their upcoming 300 piece replica jackets. The three-hour-long event will lead fans throughout New York City on a quest for greatness as they follow the six clues. If you follow all six clues and show off your impressive Funimation knowledge, you can take home one of their replica jackets (which we covered here) that will release later this month. All of the details are below, will you take on the quest?

WHO: All AKIRA KANEDA and Anime Superfans!

All AKIRA KANEDA and Anime Superfans! WHAT: An anime fan NYC scavenger hunt with clues guiding you throughout the city.

An anime fan NYC scavenger hunt with clues guiding you throughout the city. WHEN: July 10, 2021 10 am – 12 pm EDT

July 10, 2021 10 am – 12 pm EDT WHERE: Kick-off at Kung Fu Tea by Madison Square Garden! 11 West 32nd Street New York, NY 10001

Kick-off at Kung Fu Tea by Madison Square Garden!

ABOUT: The secret's out! Funimation is excited to announce an approximately three-hour-long scavenger hunt throughout New York City, allowing one AKIRA superfan to win the exclusive, limited edition AKIRA Kaneda leather jacket! Spend a day like Shotaro Kaneda, with six clues guiding you throughout the city in search of the ultimate prize. Participants of the New York City scavenger hunt will be able to put their Funimation knowledge to the test with the goal of unlocking this iconic jacket and more prizes. No registration is required.

"Under Levy's supervision, the legendary jacket has been years in the making and designed with AKIRA superfans in mind. It is one of the few AKIRA products that captures all the details described in the original manga. The carefully and thoughtfully designed piece combines the best of apparel and anime to create an authentic replica for the most passionate of fans. The jacket comes in sizes small, medium, and large. There are only 300 units available in North America, priced at $450.00 USD each."

