Funimation Announces Limited Edition AKIRA Kaneda Replica Jacket

AKIRA fans are in for a real treat as Funimation announces they will be releasing a limited edition Kaneda leather jacket. From the 1982 manga to the widely popular and beloved animated feature, AKIRA has been a big name in the anime world. For many years, collectors and fans have been waiting for a truly authentic replica jacket of the pots-apocalyptic cyberpunk biker gang leader, Shōtarō Kaneda's jacket. Funimation took this jacket to a new level by recreating all the details as described in the manga series. With this level of detail, the jacket is a true collector's item and will be limited to only 300 pieces!

Three sizes will be offered with small, medium, and large, with pre-orders only coming to Funimation's online store for $450. AKIRA fans have plenty of time to prepare for the release as pre-orders will not go live until July 13, 2021, here. Be sure to set your alarms and date your calendar as this will sell out fast and in the meantime, check out some of the other AKIRA collectible offered on Funimation's shop to build up your collection for the main event. Check out the official images of Kaneda's jacket below as well as the official press release for this incredible anime apparel.

"More than 30 years after its release, AKIRA remains one of the most popular and influential anime films and mangas to date. Under Levy's supervision, the legendary jacket has been years in the making and designed with AKIRA superfans in mind. It is one of the few AKIRA products that captures all the details described in the original manga. The carefully and thoughtfully designed piece combines the best of apparel and anime to create an authentic replica for the most passionate of fans. The jacket comes in sizes small, medium, and large. There are only 300 units available in North America, priced at $450.00 USD each."

"I have been a fan of AKIRA since 1989 when Epic Comics first released it, and imports arrived in Europe," said Carlo Levy, Managing Director of DYBEX S.A. "I always dreamed of having a replica of the iconic jacket and was surprised it hadn't been created by anyone outside of Japan yet, so I did what any super fan would do…I went after the license and had our team design it!"

"Some fans of AKIRA have been waiting a lifetime to wear this authentic and iconic jacket, and Funimation is proud to be able to make fan dreams come true," said Mitchel Berger, Senior Vice President of Global Commerce at Funimation Global Group. "This special edition item reminds anime fans that you can enjoy the anime lifestyle beyond just on screens, and Funimation Shop is the premier destination for must-have anime merchandise."Funimation Shop is the go-to destination for must-have collectibles, home entertainment, apparel, and more."

Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: akira, anime, funimation