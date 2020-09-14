Funko Sums up 2020 With New EE Exclusive Pop Vinyl

Funko has really outdone themselves this time as they are bringing memes to life with the newest Pop Vinyl. Coming out of the popular comic strip Gunshow On Fire or better known as the This is Fine meme from creator-artist KC Green is a new Pop. The This is Fine Dog is ready to enjoy the burning world around him with this new Pop. Originally scheduled for NYCC 2020, the collectible is now set as an Entertainment Earth Exclusive. It will feature an Entertainment Earth sticker and will be a highlight to any fans collection. This is Fine Dog is set to release in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Maybe this will open the door for more memes to come to life in collectible Pop form. If that does happen what iconic meme deserves to come to life next?

"Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Things around you might be chaotic, but stay calm and remind yourself that you're "OK with the events that are unfolding" as you gaze at your very own This is Fine Dog Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive. Based on the popular Gunshow comic strip "On Fire" and subsequent "This is Fine" Internet meme and GIF from creator-artist KC Green, the figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box. Really – this is fine!"

"NOTE: This item was originally slated as a New York Comic-Con 2020 Debut, exclusive to the Entertainment Earth booth and EntertainmentEarth.com. It will have the standard Entertainment Earth Exclusive Sticker."