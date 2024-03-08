Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, Lili & Stitch

Experiment 626 is Back with Beast Kingdom's New Lilo & Stitch Minis

It is time to return to Hawaii once again as a new set of adorable Lilo & Stitch Mini Egg Attack figures are on the way from Beast Kingdom

Article Summary Beast Kingdom releases new Mini Egg Attack figures from Disney's Lilo & Stitch.

Seven unique Stitch figures capture various poses and activities from the film.

Limited edition Rainbow Stitch is part of the whimsical collection.

Pre-orders for the Q3 2024 release will be announced on the Beast Kingdom site.

Beast Kingdom is unleashing the magic of Disney's Lilo & Stitch yet again with a whimsical new set of Mini Egg Attack figures. Capturing the irrepressible charm of Experiment 626 in all his mischievous glory, the little guys are back and ready for more mischief. This delightful collection of seven figures features a variety of Stitch's, showcasing his interstellar personality through a variety of endearing poses and activities from the film. Prepare to be dazzled as Experiment 626 as he channels his inner Elvis or showing off his rock 'n' roll flair. He is also ready to hit the beach to eat scoops of ice cream, hang ten on the ocean, or bury himself in the sand. Beast Kingdom even included his laundry superhero design for this set of Mini Egg Attacks.

But the fun doesn't stop there! This set of Lolo & Sticth MEAs will also have a limited edition Stitch, showing 626 in a translucent rainbow design. With their vibrant colors and dynamic poses, these Mini Egg Attack figures are sure to bring a smile to the faces of Disney fans, young and old. Whether displayed proudly on shelves or added to a growing collection, these are perfect for fans to show off their Hawaiian spirit and capture the meaning of ohana. Beast Kingdom has these set for a Q3 2024 release and pre-orders and more can be found right on the Beast Kingdom site soon.

Disney's Lilo & Stitch Mini Egg Attack Collection

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is gearing up for a summer of sun, sea and sand with a host of new 3-inch Mini Egg Attack action figurines from the wonderful world of Disney's Lilo And Stitch. Take home a series of seven out of this world Stitch mini figurines that will rock your world!"

Mermaid Stitch: The fairest Stitch of them all is chilling on the beach with a sand costume fit for the seas!

Elvis Stitch: The king of rock never fails to impress with his smooth moves!

Guitarist Stitch: Music runs in his genes, so why not sit back and take in some of his sweet tunes!

Super hero Stitch: Is it a bird, is it a plane? No it's a cute, hungry alien here to save the day and eat your cake!

Glutton Stitch: A foodie at heart, Stitch is never far away from something he can devour!

Surfer Stitch: A cool, wave catching dude, turning heads and making a splash!

Rainbow Stitch: Hmmm, something doesn't seem quite right? Is the colored experimental alien 626 ok? We think so, he may have simply eaten a rainbow!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!