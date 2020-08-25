Harley Quinn is Back with New Revoltech Variant from Kaiyodo

Harley Quinn is back as she is getting a new color variant Revoltech figure. Unlike the previous black and red design, Harley is now sporting a blue and red outfit with modifications to her hair and make up. The figure stands roughly 6" tall, has roughly 40 points of articulation, and comes with swappable parts, and accessories. She will come with three face plates, interchangeable hands, and feet. On top of that, she will get her baseball bat, mallet, and multiple comic effect pieces. This might ben a re-release but this is one figure fans will not want to miss out on again.

Harley Quinn is a beloved DC Comics character and this figure fits her personality perfectly. With a massive arsenal of swappable parts and weapons, this will be a great figure for any collectors collection. The Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Harley Quinn Figure from Kaiyodo will be priced at roughly $71. She is expected to release in December 2020 but pre-orders are not live just yet. Fans can get ahead of the game and get the previous black and red version here though.

Harley Quinn Colors Pop with New Revoltech

"Harley Quinn, one of DC's most popular villains, is back with a new red and blue color costume and new face parts! A wide range of motion is ensured by the joints that were placed in an exquisite position by Katsuhisa Yamaguchi, a movable magician at Kaiyodo. From action poses that use the whole body to cute and comical poses, you can create a wide range of poses according to the play value!"

"The characteristic two-tone costume color of the New 52 version is reproduced in [red x blue]! The red pearl and the blue pearl have an exquisite luster and texture to create a harley finish that's pop and bad. The optional face comes with a planed face and a new molding that expands the bubble gum. The eye shadow coloring has been changed to match the costume to make it even more cute!! All face parts have movable eyeballs, expanding the range of play value."

"A full range of optional parts! Large hammers and bats that often appear in the play are also included in new colors. Of course, both parts can be equipped with comic-style onomatopoeia effect parts, and you can create a comical expression as if you were jumping out of the comic. Also included are roller skates that can be replaced with boots. The twin tail part can be connected to the joint to move according to the pose. Harley's crazy and energetic atmosphere is further enhanced."