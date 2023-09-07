Posted in: Collectibles, DC Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, dc direct, McFarlane Toys

DC Direct Debuts New Batman B&W Statue for Flashpoint: Beyond #1

A new set of statues are on the way from DC Direct as we revisit the deadly world of Gotham City, including the arrival of Batman

Batman is on the hunt for the Clockwork Killer, and now DC Direct is giving him a break as they debut a new statue. Coming to life from the cover of DC Comics Flashpoint: Beyond #1, Thomas Wayne returns as the Caped Crusader. Thomas must come face to face with the chaotic ruler of Atlantis, Aquaman, who will go on a necessary warpath searching for this killer. Original comic to life from Flash's legendary Flashpoint comic arc, this deadly version of the Bat is not afraid to kill and has popped up in quite a few comics since the death of his universe. DC Direct puts this version of Batman in the Black & White line, featuring the artwork of comic book artist Mitch Gerads. This statue does modify that #1 cover as he is missing the trident and sword, but his cape is flowing with grace. Bring home the adventures of Flashpoint: Beyond right here for $124.99, with the statue set to arrive in November.

Batman by Mitch Gerads (Batman Black & White)

"Based on the stunning cover artwork of Flashpoint: Beyond #1 by Mitch Gerads, comes the next addition in the long-running Batman Black & White Statue Line. Batman by Mitch Gerads perfectly captures the source material bringing the cover to life."

Product Features:

The highly detailed statue stands approximately 8.25" tall (including base).

Made of polyresin

The statue is based on artwork by Mitch Gerads

Packaged in 4 color closed box

1:10th Scale Statue. It is the perfect companion piece to other DC Direct statues like the Joker Purple Craze and hit Batman Black & White statue lines. (Same Scale)

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues

