Funko 2022 Brazil Comic Con (CCXP) Reveals & Shared Locations

A new convention is on the way as the Brazil Con Con kicks off this weekend, and plenty of big companies are going. Funko is one of them, and their first international convention experience is kicking off with CCXP's Freddy's Beach Bash. As usual, some Funko Pops and Funko Soda will be exclusive to the convention, and while Brazil might be farther than your average convention, Funko is also releasing them stateside with Shared Retailers. As for the CCXP exclusives, they will consist of:

Movies & TV:

Disney – Treasure Planet – Jim Hawkins – POP! Ride

The Simpsons – Dolph Starbeam

– Dolph Starbeam Star Wars – Ando r – Vel Sartha

r – Vel Sartha Marvel Studios – Loki – President Loki

Black Adam – Black Adam w/ Cloak

Comic Book Reveals:

Marvel Comics – Spider-Man (Bug-Eyes Armor)

DC Comics – Batman – Hush

DC Comics – Justice League – Raven

DC Comics – The Joker (Back in Town) – Comic Cover Deluxe

Anime Reveals:

My Hero Academia – Spinner

– Spinner Black Clover – Jack

– Jack One Piece – Luffy with Thousand Sunny – POP! Ride Super Deluxe

– Luffy with Thousand Sunny – POP! Ride Super Deluxe Bleach – Ulquiorra

– Ulquiorra Yu-Gi-Oh! – Summoned Skull

Funko Soda:

Black Adam – Hawkman – 13,000 Pieces – Unmasked Metallic Chase

The Lord of the Rings – Arwen – 10,000 Pieces – Sword Drawn Chase

Funko is dishing out a nice set of exclusives for an international convention like this, which is pretty cool for international collectors. Some of my favorite releases for CCXP are the newly suited Spider-Man, My Hero Academia's Spinner, and the Pop debut of Treasure Planet. Hopefully, that means more Treasure Planet Pops are on the way, as that underrated Disney film is a masterpiece. For those who are attending, The Comic Con Experience (CCXP) is being hosted at the São Paulo Expo convention center from December 1st through December 4th. The São Paulo Expo convention is in Rodovia dos Imigrantes, 1,5 km – Jabaquara, São Paulo SP, 04329-900, Brazil. Fans can read more about Freddy's Beach Bash right here, and check the image above for specific locations of each release, which will drop on December 1st in-store and online.