Funko Announces A New 2022 Funko Fundays Box of Fun

San Diego Comic Con is back once again as it looks like everyone is getting ready for the big event. If you are a fan of Funko, then you know that Funko Fundays corresponds with the launch in-person event. Last year, Fundays was a hot mess and was not at all what collectors were expecting, including myself. However, when there is a Fundays event, that usually means a new Box of Fun is not far behind and it returns once again! Just like last year, the Funko Fundays Box of Fun will include a Pop Mascot with four new teams rising up. This year's line-up will consist of the Pop Protectors, Proto Robot, Killer Clowns, and the Blacklight Bandits.

On top of the Pop Mascot, the Box of Fun will consist of three limited edition Pop Vinyls. These mostly consist of new Freddy Funko variations and in the past, we have seen Chucky, Surfer Batman, Pennywise, Wolfman, El Chavo, Morty, and so much more. It is unclear if anything else is included in the boxes or how they will be released. Funko has stated on their blog (here) they will get an online and in-person release. The last event had a Lotto and a General Public release with it featuring some swag and came in at $100 each, which is pretty pricey. On top of that, Funko dropped the boxes with enough time for each collector to have their Mascot and swap for the Fundays event, so fingers crossed that happened again, which would mean a drop is happening in the coming weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out all of the upcoming SDCC Pops heading our way.

"Fundays means a new iteration of the Box of Fun! There are 4 new team themes and each box is full of limited edition, exclusive collectibles only available through the Box of Fun on Funko.com or the in-person Fundays celebration. Which team will you be joining?Learn more on our blog: https://bit.ly/3zVuPi8"